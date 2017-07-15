Christiansen keen to bolster Leeds United’s back line

HEAD COACH Thomas Christiansen admits Leeds United’s priority in the transfer window is bolstering a defence that will be without Pontus Jansson for the opening two games of the new season.

The Elland Road squad flew out yesterday to Austria for their pre-season training camp with a host of new signings on the plane following a productive few days in the market.

Pontus Jansson. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Spanish playmaker Samuel Saiz and Macedonian international Ezgjan Alioski took the tally of new arrivals to seven by penning four-year deals just 24 hours before United flew out for a trip that will feature three friendlies.

All manner of positions have been addressed by United’s recruitment team, but central defence remains threadbare following Kyle Bartley’s return to parent club Swansea City at the end of last season.

That leaves only Jansson and Liam Cooper at Christiansen’s disposal.

With Jansson having also served just one of a three-game ban for collecting 15 bookings last term, the Leeds head coach admits he needs to supplement the back four.

The Dane, though, is at pains to stress that the Yorkshire club will not be rushed into making additions just for the sake of it.

“We do need to strengthen in the defence,” Christiansen told The Yorkshire Post. “That is a priority now. We have been working to try and do the best signings that we can across the whole team. But defence is a priority now, that is obvious.

“Again, though, I want to sign what we are looking for and what can help the team. I do not want us to sign in desperation, someone who is not better than what we have.”

Tomorrow’s scheduled friendly against FC Ingolstadt has been cancelled on police advice.