Dugout ban is not a problem for Leeds boss Monk

GARRY MONK insists his enforced absence from the Leeds United dugout tomorrow will not be a problem in terms of getting his message across to the players.

The 37-year-old must watch the clash at Derby County from the stands after being hit with a one-game ban from the Football Association for using abusive language during September’s defeat to Bristol City. Monk was also fined £2,000 for the incident that led to him being banished from the touchline at Ashton Gate.

“I am not in the technical area but the preparation has been exactly the same,” said Monk. “Communication with the bench will be fine so it is really only physically in the technical area where I won’t be. It will be a new experience for me but I will get a different type of view. Hopefully, that will be an advantage technically.

“The way that we work, for this one game, there is no problem. I am still very much involved.”

Asked if he had been tempted to fight the FA charge, Monk said: “From experience, no. I accept it.

“I said one word I shouldn’t have said but I do think the punishment is extremely harsh considering what was actually said. I am not going to go into details. Considering I have never been in trouble before, it was a bit surprising. But there is no point in going against it. I said a word I shouldn’t have said. I apologise for that.

“I am hoping it doesn’t affect anything. I will still have good communication to the bench so it is for the players to go out and deliver, like it always is.”

Making his own bow in the home dugout will be Steve McClaren following the England manager’s surprise return to Derby as Nigel Pearson’s successor.

For Leeds, assistant Pep Clotet, fresh from the birth of his child in Spain earlier this week, will be joined by James Beattie in the technical area. Monk will have a direct line to the coaching staff from his vantage point.

“It was a new experience for him but a great one,” Monk said of his assistant becoming a father. “He has spent a little bit of time with his missus but he is back now for the weekend.

“We all know how we work and everyone understands my ideas. Pep being back is good because he is experienced but it was never going to be a problem. We have our plan and we always plan for different scenarios in games. That is always clear before every game.”

Stuart Dallas is out with a thigh injury sustained on Northern Ireland duty.