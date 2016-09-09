Early rise of Huddersfield Town is reward for patient approach, says Leeds United boss Garry Monk

GARRY MONK believes Huddersfield Town’s lofty position at the top of the Championship underlines the value in a head coach being given sufficient time to implement his own strategy at a club.

The Terriers have enjoyed a stunning opening month of the campaign, a haul of 13 points from five games meaning David Wagner’s men have spent the international break two points clear of the chasing pack.

Leeds United's Eunan O'Kane.

It is Town’s best start to a second tier season in 64 years and follows a summer where Wagner, today confirmed as the Championship’s Manager of the Month for August, got down to work early in the transfer market after spending the final six months of 2015-16 assessing the squad.

All but one of the German’s 13 signings were made by mid-July, something that allowed the Town head coach to spend a month fine-tuning the gegenpressing system that he imported to the John Smith’s Stadium when taking over last November.

Monk, in contrast, was only appointed in early June, meaning United’s recruitment strategy had to be drawn up quickly and he is in no doubt as to the benefits that come with a squad having sufficient time to gel.

“I watched them work last season,” said the Leeds chief ahead of tomorrow’s Elland Road derby clash. “I could see the way the manager was working. And, obviously, now he is a lot longer down the line with his team.

Leeds United head coach Garry Monk

“It is a progression and you have seen it from all the teams that have done well in the league, that their manager has had a good period of time with the players that allows them to get into a good way of playing. The players become a lot clearer in what they need to do.

“Huddersfield are that step closer because they have been together a bit longer now and they are seeing the rewards at this moment.”

In contrast to Town, Leeds have had a much slower start to the season. Just one win and three defeats from five games means United will host their neighbours from down the A62 in 21st place.

Monk’s future has already been a subject of speculation, something that is perhaps inevitable given Massimo Cellino’s track record in dumping managers.

For his part, however, the 37-year-old is merely focusing on the visit of Huddersfield as Leeds look to claim a second Yorkshire scalp following last month’s victory at Sheffield Wednesday.

“There is a different build-up to derby games, a different atmosphere in the stadium,” added Monk. “But, generally, it is the team that stays the most focused on their jobs that generally comes out on top.

“We did that very well against Sheffield Wednesday. They hadn’t lost for a long time at home and they had a really good record. So, we probably went into that derby situation in the most difficult circumstances and yet we came out of it with the win.

“We respect Huddersfield, they are top of the league and probably the toughest test we have faced yet because of where they are in the league. But we are ready.”

Eunan O’Kane could make his debut after joining on a two-year deal from Bournemouth a few hours before the summer transfer window slammed shut.

The 26-year-old midfielder brings a wealth of experience, having helped the Cherries to two promotions and made 13 appearances in the Premier League last season.

O’Kane was away with the Republic of Ireland when agreement was finally reached on a transfer that he admits had been on and off for three weeks.

“It was my first deadline day move and the whole thing was a very frantic,” he added. “It is not the best experience you will ever have.

“I had the game that night (Ireland beat Oman 4-0, O’Kane an unused substitute) and, on one hand, I wanted to make sure I was involved. On the other, I wanted to get the move to Leeds done. If the documents weren’t complete and I played (for the Republic) then there was a very real chance we would miss the deadline. So, there was lots of running around, lots of printers, scanners, fax machines. We were taking advantage of anything we could.”

O’Kane’s arrival was followed a day later by the surprise release of captain Sol Bamba. It was a decision taken solely by Monk, who added: “I am here to get the squad to where it needs to be. There are tough decisions to be made. That is my job and that is what I have been brought in to do.

“I spoke with Sol and I told him that I didn’t think it was a good situation for him not being in the squad, that it wouldn’t be a healthy situation. I asked the club to find a solution and he understood that. They came to an agreement.

“He wasn’t in the squad against Nottingham Forest so we had a good discussion. I didn’t think it was very healthy for that situation to continue. Sol understood totally where I was coming from.”

Barnsley midfielder Conor Hourihane, meanwhile, has completed a Yorkshire double by being named the Championship’s Player of the Month for August.