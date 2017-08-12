Elland Road reaction: Christiansen frustrated after Leeds United stalemate

Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen feels his side missed a great opportunity after they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Preston.

The visitors played the final 30 minutes with 10 men after Ben Pearson was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Leeds bossed the game from that point but failed to make their chances count, with striker Chris Wood twice going close with shots.

Wood was also denied by Chris Maxwell during a one-on-one in the closing stages, while the Preston goalkeeper pulled off a superb double save to deny Stuart Dallas and Javier Hernandez.

Christiansen said: “I have a mix of feelings. It was great to see how many fans came to the game and I would have liked to have got the three points.

“We have to settle for only one point and a clean sheet, which is also important.

“When you play for that amount of time with one player more and do not win, it is an opportunity lost. You have an opportunity and you believe you can get the goal.

“It was a difficult game against a good team. Preston showed they are a good team. Preston won the challenges in the first half and that is frustrating.

“We have to impose ourselves on our home ground and we did not do that in the first half.

“We gave the ball away too easily and when you play against a good team you suffer. We did not have the speed in the game that we should. On another day we could have got the 1-0 win.”

Preston boss Alex Neil praised his side’s determination to hang on for a point after going a man down.

“The red card stopped the momentum of the game and that is frustrating,” he said.

“For 60 minutes I thought we were great and were the better side. We controlled the ball, we were aggressive. I thought we dominated which was really pleasing.

“This is not an easy place to come in front of a full ground with these fans.

“I thought we deserved the three points. With 11 men we were the better team.

“Once we went down to 10 men we had to change our approach. They had a man more and that makes it more difficult for us to press.

“The lads worked extremely hard and kept their shape and discipline. They showed just how much it means to them individually and collectively.

“That type of heart is very pleasing and the players deserve a lot of credit for their attitude.

“It is still early but I’m pleased with how we have started the season.”