Ex-Leeds United boss Simon Grayson sacked by Sunderland

Former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson has been sacked by Championship rivals Sunderland.

An announcement was made by the struggling North East outfit just 15 minutes after they had drawn 3-3 against bottom of the league Bolton Wanderers at the Stadium of Light.

Grayson, who has also managed Huddersfield Town, only took charge of Sunderland in the summer following the Black Cats relegation from the Premier League.

The 47-year-old, from Bedale, oversaw 15 league games with his Sunderland team picking up just 10 points, shipping 30 goals in the process.

Chief executive Martin Bain said: “Simon and his team have worked tirelessly to achieve the best for the football club during their time here.

“While we hoped that Simon’s experience in the Football League would help us to a successful season, results have not been good enough for a club of this stature.

“In order for us to improve upon our current position we believe a fundamental change is necessary.”