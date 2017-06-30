Felix Wiedwald becomes Leeds United’s latest new arrival of the summer

LEEDS UNITED have made their latest signing of the summer with German goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald joining from Werder Bremen.

The 27-year-old former Germany under-20 international joins for a fee thought to be around £500,000 with the goalkeeper signing a three-year deal at Elland Road.

The German’s arrival comes exactly one week after United signed Polish international midfielder Mateusz Klich from Dutch side FC Twente.

French winger Hadi Sacko also converted his loan move from Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon into a permanent deal earlier this month while United signed Madger Gomes from Liverpool for the Under-23s earlier this week.

Wiedwald’s career has been played out in the German leagues, with spells at MSV Duisburg and Eintracht Frankfurt followed by a move to Bremen in 2015.

The six-foot-three custodian played 25 times in the Bundesliga last season as Bremen finished eighth but Wiedwald saw his place threatened this week when Bremen signed Jiri Pavlenka from Slavia Prague.

United now have four goalkeepers and Wiedwald’s arrival is likely to lead to a departure from Elland Road with Rob Green, Marco Silvestri and academy product Bailey Peacock-Farrell all under contract until 2018.

Bologna were linked with a move for Silvestri earlier in the summer and the Italian admitted before Christmas that he would consider his future if Green continued to keep him out of the team.