Fixtures 2017-18 - Leeds United

LEEDS UNITED will open their 2017-18 Championship campaign with a trip to Bolton Wanderers on August 6.

Their first home game will be six days later against Simon Grayson’s Preston North End. Here are the Leeds’ full Championship fixtures for the 2017-18 campaign.

August

6 Bolton Wanderers A

12 Preston North End H

15 Fulham H

19 Sunderland A

26 Nottingham Forest A

September

9 Burton Albion H

12 Birmingham City H

16 Millwall A

23 Ipswich Town H

26 Cardiff City A

30 Sheffield Wednesday A

October

14 Reading H

21 Bristol City A

28 Sheffield United H

31 Derby County H

November

4 Brentford A

18 Middlesbrough H

21 Wolves A

25 Barnsley A

December

2 Aston Villa H

Sat Dec 9 Queens Park Rangers A

Sat Dec 16 Norwich City H

Sat Dec 23 Hull City H

Tue Dec 26 Burton Albion A

Sat Dec 30 Birmingham City A

January

1 Nottingham Forest H

13 Ipswich Town A

20 Millwall H

27 Hull City A

February

3 Cardiff City H

10 Sheffield United A

17 Bristol City H

20 Derby County A

24 Brentford H

March

3 Middlesbrough A

6 Wolves H

10 Reading A

17 Sheffield Wednesday H

31 Bolton Wanderers H

April

2 Fulham A

7 Sunderland H

10 Preston North End A

14 Aston Villa A

21 Barnsley H

28 Norwich City A

May

6 Queens Park Rangers H