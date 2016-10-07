Former Leeds captain Sol Bamba joins Neil Warnock’s rescue mission at Cardiff City

FORMER Leeds United captain Sol Bamba is to join Championship rivals Cardiff City on an 18-month deal - with the move is expected to be confirmed today.

Bamba, 31, had his Elland Road contract terminated by mutual consent last month after making 51 appearances for the Whites and will now link up with ex-Leeds boss Neil Warnock in the principality.

After leaving Leeds, the Ivory Coast international had a short training stint at Derby County, but the Rams elected not to pursue a deal.

Commenting on Bamba leaving the club last month, Whites head coach Garry Monk said:“We wish him all the best.

“He was fantastic in terms of me coming to a new club and helping me understand what it had been like before.

“These are the decisions you have to make and whatever decisions I make, they’ll always be for the good of the group and the good of the club.”

Bamba follows Junior Hoilett through the entrance door at Cardiff City , with Warnock wasting no time in bolstering his squad.

The defender is set to make his debut in the Severnside derby at Bristol City a week today.