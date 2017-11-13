Former Leeds United manager set for ITVs I'm a Celebrity after being spotted Down Under

Former Leeds United boss Dennis Wise is hotly tipped to join the contestants in this year's series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Wise, best known for his time as a player with Chelsea and Wimbledon, managed United between 2006 and 2008 before leaving to join the Newcastle management set-up.

Sacked in 2009, he has yet to find a role back in football, and it is now believed that he will join the jungle party when things get underway this coming weekend.

Boris Johnson's father Stanley has also landed in Australia.

The former Conservative MEP, said that he was "excited" to be joining the ITV show.

Following his arrival, the 77-year-old became joint-favourite with Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas to be crowned King of the Jungle.

But his arrival at Brisbane Airport comes as his son, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, is under pressure over his handling of the Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe case in Iran and has faced calls to resign.

Others taking part in this year's show, once again fronted by Ant and Dec, include Coronation Street actress Jennie McAlpine and boxer Amir Khan.

The Saturdays singer Vanessa White, Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo and YouTube vlogger Jack Maynard have also landed in Australia together with Wise.

The show returns on Sunday, with co-host Ant McPartlin confirming that he is "feeling great" after a stint in rehab.

He landed in Brisbane ahead of the new series after seeking help earlier this year for battles with depression, alcohol and substance abuse.

The 41-year-old co-host touched down in Australia with Declan Donnelly for the 17th series of the show, which sees stars live without luxuries in jungle-like conditions.

McPartlin said: "I'm excited to be back, I can't wait. It's going to be a good show. I'm feeling great.

"The flight was all right, I had a lot of sleep and me and Dec had a good catch-up."

The new series kicks off on November 19, with the celebrities competing to take the crown of King or Queen of the Jungle - which was won last time around by Gogglebox personality Scarlett Moffatt.

Donnelly said: "I'm looking forward to spending more time with (Ant).

"It's brilliant to be back together, it's perfect. Everything just slotted back into place. We can't wait and we're raring to go. We are really excited.

"We'll have the same old shenanigans, but with a few little added twists. We just can't wait to get in and get going now. We've been waiting for ages, it's been a long summer break so we can't wait."

