GALLERY: Relive Leeds United’s 1-0 EFL Cup win over Blackburn Rovers

Substitute Chris Wood struck late on to send Leeds through to the EFL Cup fourth round with a 1-0 win over Sky Bet Championship rivals Blackburn.

Wood broke the deadlock in Leeds’ victory over Rovers seven days ago and he came off the bench to settle the cup clash with his sixth goal of the season.

Chris Wood and Darragh Lenihan challenge for the ball. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The New Zealand international’s timely strike gave United a third win in a row and ensured Blackburn failed to build on their first Championship victory of the season.