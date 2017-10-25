Haven't we met before? Five of best meetings between Leeds United and Sheffield United

IT IS FAIR to say that Leeds United have had the better of matches at home to Sheffield United over the years.

The Yorkshire rivals resume rivalries after a six-and-a-half year hiatus in a Friday night televised cracker and here are five memorable previous occasions, for different reasons.

Leeds played Sheffield United observe a minute's silence before the meeting in 2005

Leeds United 1 Sheffield United 0, September 28, 2010.

Bradley Johnson's late goal gave Leeds their first win over the Blades for 17 years in front of the biggest Championship crowd of the season - 33,622 - on the pair's last Elland Road meeting.

The midfielder converted substitute Robert Snodgrass's cross in the 84th minute - but it was not the end of the drama.

Snodgrass, in only his second appearance of the season, was then sent off for a second yellow card. And Leeds were saved by the woodwork in stoppage time when Jon Ertl's header came back off the bar.

There was still time for Blades substitute Jamie Ward to be shown a straight red card for a reckless late challenge on Neil Kilkenny as Simon Grayson held sway against Gary Speed, with the pair signing for Leeds as apprentices on the same day in 1984.

Leeds United 0 Sheffield United 4, April 5, 2005.

Kevin Blackwell's Leeds slumped to an embarrassing home defeat against their Yorkshire rivals, managed by Neil Warnock.

Danny Webber opened the scoring after 93 seconds, dancing his way past Simon Walton and Paul Butler before drilling his first goal for the Blades.

Alan Quinn provided the second for midfielder Nick Montgomery to stab home from eight yards.

Rob Hulse hit the bar for Leeds before Andy Gray - son of ex-Whites player Frank and nephew of Eddie - volleyed home a Phil Jagielka knock down and then scored his 16th of the season at the second attempt.

Leeds United 4 Sheffield United 3, October 5, 1991.

A goal-laden encounter saw the Blades push Leeds United all the way before being edged out 4-3 in a real thriller.

The visitors, reeling after a torrid start to the season which had seen them win just one league game in their opening 11, produced a batting performance, but in the final analysis, Leeds held sway, albeit in a tense occasion.

Sheffielder Mel Sterland hit a brace for Leeds - including a penalty - with Steve Hodge also showing his goalscoring penchant with a double. Jamie Hoyland, Tony Agana and Carl Bradshaw scored for the visitors.

Leeds United 4 Sheffield United 0, April 16, 1990.

A bumper crowd of 32,727 saw Howard Wilkinson's promotion-chasers get firmly back on track after a mini-dip with a thumping 4-0 victory over their title-chasing Division Two rivals.

Wilkinson's plan to pressurise Dave Bassett's Blades - and visiting keeper Simon Tracey - at every turn paid dividends, even if the Blades were unhappy at the tactics employed on Tracey.

Gordon Strachan gave his side an eighteenth minute lead before Leeds enjoyed a late power surge - scoring three goals in the final sixteen minutes.

An attempted Tracey kick-out struck the back of the head of Lee Chapman with Leeds quickly regaining possession and scoring a second through Chapman.

A third arrived when Tracey, attempting to kick the ball downfield, succeeded only in kicking it against Bobby Davison, who was then brought down by the frustrated goalkeeper for the penalty - converted by Strachan.

A glorious team goal than ended with Speed bursting clear before firing home a fine angled shot after good work by Chris Kamara, Strachan and Vinnie Jones.

Leeds United 5 Sheffield United 0, March 16, 1988.

John Pearson, born a goal kick from Hillsborough and a former Sheffield Wednesday player, led the crushing of Sheffield United with his first hat-trick, scored in twenty-seven second-half minutes as a rampant Leeds United raced to their biggest win of the campaign.

The demolition of the Blades nudged them nearer relegation as Dave Bassett’s side imploded after Wally Downes was sent off moments before half time - his second caution after tangling with Glyn Snodin following a previous altercation with Mike Aizlewood.

Peter Swan had fired United into an eighty second lead with his tenth goal of the season before the second-half Pearson-led half, finished off by John Sheridan.