HIGHLIGHTS: Bristol City 1-0 Leeds United - Monk sent to stands as Whites lose

Leeds boss Garry Monk was sent to the stands as his side went down to a 1-0 Championship defeat at Bristol City.

Marlon Pack netted the only goal after 59 minutes, robbing Stuart Dallas near the halfway line and then running onto Lee Tomlin’s pass before shooting past Robert Green.

It was all too much for Monk, who was dismissed from the dug-out in the closing minutes for remarks made to the fourth official.

City deserved their win and had chances to extend their lead as Leeds committed more men forward in search of the equaliser.

