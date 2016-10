Leeds’ £3m winger Kemar Roofe scored his first goal for the club as they beat Wolves 1-0 at Molineux.

Roofe, a summer signing from Oxford, pounced in the 71st minute to earn Leeds only their second win in five games. Watch the highlights of the match below.

