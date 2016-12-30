HIGHLIGHTS: How Leeds United paid the penalty at Aston Villa

Leeds United moved up to fourth place in the Championship on Thursday night despite conceding a late penalty in the 1-1 draw at Aston Villa.

Leeds had been on course to collect another three points in their fight for promotion courtesy of Pontus Jansson's header in the early stages of the second half. But the visitors were forced to settle for only one after stand-in centre-back Liam Cooper handled and Jonathan Kodjia dispatched his spot-kick for his ninth goal of the season.

The result was still enough to lift Leeds up to fourth in the table with Villa moving to within five points of the top six.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team

Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page

Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport

Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport

