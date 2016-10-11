How Leeds United boss Garry Monk will handle his dugout ban

GARRY MONK will remain in close contact with the Leeds United dugout despite being banished to the stand for this weekend’s trip to Derby County.

The Elland Road chief will serve a one-game ban following his dismissal from the touchline in United’s 1-0 loss at Bristol City, the Football Association has confirmed. He has also been fined £2,000.

Monk will serve the ban at the iPro Stadium, where assistant manager Pep Clotet is expected to be in attendance despite currently being in Spain awaiting the birth of his child.

“What happened at Bristol wasn’t anything different from the norm,” said first team coach James Beattie. “There were a lot of high emotions but, to me, the gaffer hasn’t done anything wrong.

“But he has answered the FA charge and he will be in the stands. Depending on what happens with Pep and the imminent arrival of his baby this week – he is in Spain at the moment – I will see what the gaffer wants me to do. We will work out a format that is suitable for everyone.

“I will be radioed up. I put a radio on for every game anyway and if he is sitting up there, he might see something we can’t. Sometimes it is advantageous to have an elevated position.

“I think that is why some fans think the game is easy – they watch from the stands and they are so far away that it looks very sedate. When you get to pitch level it is very fast and it all happens really quick. You need to think fast on your feet.

“Whatever format the gaffer wants, it will be a little bit strange. But if it is me shouting instructions to the boys then I will do it.”

On Clotet, Beattie added: “I think he will be back sometime this week. The gaffer has given him some time off because it is a very special occasion for him. Hopefully, things go well and he will be back. But, if not, we will deal with it, no problem.”

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has been fined £2,000 by the Football Association after accepting a misconduct charge that related to the 1-0 loss at Reading on Tuesday September 24.

Rajiv van La Parra was red carded and four other players cautioned by referee James Linington to leave the German unhappy with the Isle of Wight official at the final whistle.