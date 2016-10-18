How Leeds United plan to put Derby defeat behind them tonight

Garry Monk wants the frustration of Saturday’s defeat to Derby County to drive Leeds United to another home win tonight with his side bidding for a fifth successive Elland Road victory.

United’s head coach said he and his players had “expected more of ourselves” at Pride Park and and predicted a more dominant performance against struggling Wigan Athletic this evening.

Leeds lost to a single goal against Steve McClaren’s Derby, conceding to winger Johnny Russell on 57 minutes, and despite striking the woodwork twice, Monk held his hands up to the result, saying: “We expect more from ourselves. It was good to see that we were disappointed about that in the changing room afterwards.

“We didn’t get the best out of the squad and I don’t think that was down to a lack of effort – more small margins and us not being at our best. But we were very solid and we didn’t give too much away too much.

“Elland Road’s been great for us and we’ve won the last four there so we’ll look to put on a positive performance and get a result.

”We have to get the right reaction, which we’ve proved in the past we can do. We have to make sure we get the result we want.”

Monk will again be without Liam Bridcutt and Stuart Dallas but right-back Gaetano Berardi is available for selection after overcoming a hamstring strain.

Dallas has been diagnosed with a minor calf tear and Monk said: “That could rule him out for the next couple of weeks. It’s a big disappointment for us.”