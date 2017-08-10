I will do mistakes when I leave some players out – Christiansen

AS the opening week of the Championship seasons nears its close, Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen must be a happy man.

Two victories and seven goals represent a hugely encouraging start to life in England for the Dane, who can become the first Elland Road manager since Jimmy Armfield to win his first three games at the helm if Preston North End are beaten tomorrow.

Throw in hugely impressive starts to their own playing careers at Leeds for both Samuel Saiz and Ezgyan Alioski, along with Liam Cooper becoming the latest player to sign a long-term deal, and Christiansen has plenty to smile about right now.

“There were several impressive performances against Port Vale,” he said about a 4-1 League Cup victory over the League Two club that included a debut hat-trick for Saiz.

“It creates a situation that is difficult for me to leave players out, but this is my responsibility and I have to take that as it comes.”

Christiansen’s selection tomorrow against Preston will be fascinating.

Pontus Jansson is certain to return, after suspension, alongside Cooper, fresh from his new four-year contract, at the heart of the defence, but can the United head coach really drop Saiz after the Spaniard became the first debutant since Carl Shutt in 1989 to net a hat-trick?

It would be a big call, not least because all three finishes were of the highest order and came amid a masterful performance that saw Saiz cause all manner of problems for Vale.

“I will do mistakes when leaving some players out and bringing some others in,” admitted Christiansen candidly.

“But I try to minimise that and always, all of my decisions will be focused on the team – not a personal decision of ego or because one player is better than the other.

“From my point of view, it is always looking for the best for the team so it is important that they still keep giving me headaches when I have to choose the XI and the squad for the games.”

The one blot on Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup triumph was the post-match allegation from Vale manager Michael Brown that Saiz had spat at Joe Davis during the first half.

Leeds, however, yesterday moved quickly to back Saiz.

“We are disappointed by the allegations made following our game against Port Vale,” said a spokesman. “We are also disappointed by the treatment of our players throughout the match. Our player denies the allegation and we are confident that the referee’s report will vindicate him.”

The Football Association, for their part, promised to look into the matter.

“We are aware of the reports of an allegation and will be following up,” said a representative of the governing body.

Brown’s allegation apart, Saiz had a night to remember as he became an instant hero to the Elland Road crowd. Christiansen, though, is urging caution over the £3m signing from Huesca.

“He is a player who needs his time,” added the Leeds chief. “He is a player who enjoys being with the ball. You will see it; if we have possession, if we move the ball, he has a quality. He is intelligent and also has good finishing.

“But it is not only the football. You also need to work and we need to also work on that.”

United remain interested in Hamburg forward Pierre-Michel Lassoga who is deemed surplus to requirements by his club.