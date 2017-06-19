In his own words ... what new Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen had to say at Elland Road

THOMAS CHRISTIANSEN was unveiled as Leeds United’s new boss at Elland Road earlier today - flanked by two other recent arrivals in the shape of technical director Victor Orta and managing director Angus Kinnear.

We pick out a handful of the quotes from the former APOEL boss as he begins his quest to return the West Yorkshire club to the promised land of the Premier League.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

READ MORE - Christiansen backs himself to succeed at Elland Road

READ MORE - How social media reacted to new Leeds United boss Thomas Christansen

WATCH - Thomas Christiansen’s first press conference as Leeds United manager

READ MORE - As It Happened - Press conference for new Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen