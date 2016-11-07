Jansson delivers Leeds United Premiership plea to Cellino

PONTUS JANSSON scored his first goal for Leeds United and pleaded for chairman Massimo Cellino to sign him on a permanent deal to help the Whites gain promotion to the Premier.

At 6ft 5in, Swedish international Jansson has proved a revelation since arriving on a season-long loan from Torino with the 25-year-old proving a formidable force alongside Swansea City loanee Kyle Bartley at the heart of United’s defence.

HERO: Leeds United's Ronaldo Vieira celebrates the winning goal against Norwich City. Picture by Simon Hulme

The Leeds rearguard was still breached twice by Norwich but three goals at the other end gave United a thrilling victory which marched Garry Monk’s Whites into the top six.

Jansson bagged the first of them, soaring high to head home Pablo Hernandez’s 57th-minute corner after Robbie Brady had given Norwich a 24th-minute lead in similar fashion.

United then went 2-1 up with 16 minutes left when Chris Wood powered home his 11th goal of the season after a delightful move down the right involving Hadi Sacko, Eunan O’Kane and Luke Ayling.

Canaries substitute Kyle Lafferty rifled home an 88th-minute equaliser but United substitute Ronaldo Vieira hammered in the winning goal from 25 yards out in the first minute of stoppage time.

WINNER: Leedss Pontus Jansson celebrates scoring against Norwich. Picture: Simon Hulme

Jansson has been key to the club’s rapid progress – and the Swede deeply hopes he is at Leeds to stay.

Asked if he wanted to make his move to Leeds permanent, Jansson declared: “Seriously, that is the only thing that I want now.

“I want to be here and make a permanent deal with Leeds. I’m still waiting for that so it’s up to the president to do it now! I am really happy to be here and I am here to take Leeds to the Premier League or the play-offs.”

Norwich City: McGovern, Martin, Bennett, Klose, Olsson, Dorrans, Thompson, Brady (Jacob Murphy 75), Hoolahan, Pritchard (Lafferty 84), Jerome. Unused substitutes: Ruddy, Bassong, Naismith, Oliveira, Josh Murphy.

Leeds United: Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Taylor, Phillips, O’Kane, Roofe (Sacko 55), Hernandez (Grimes 89), Doukara (Vieira 72), Wood. Unused substitutes: Cooper, Antonsson, Silvestri, Berardi.

Referee: A Davies (Hampshire).

Man of the match: Luke Ayling.