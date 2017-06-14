Jansson’s move to Leeds United cleared after FIFA investigation

FIFA has cleared Pontus Jansson to join Leeds United on July 1 after resolving a complaint lodged by Torino over his pending transfer to Elland Road.

Torino placed the signing of Jansson in doubt by accusing Leeds of failing to pay a £3.5m fee on time, but FIFA have confirmed that its investigation had been settled.

Leeds – still to appoint a replacement for Garry Monk following his resignation as head coach three weeks ago – disputed Torino’s claim that payment was due to be made when Jansson made the 22nd appearance of his season-long loan at Elland Road back in January, a match which activated a clause allowing United to sign him on a permanent basis.

Leeds moved to head off the dispute by paying an initial instalment last month, with FIFA confirming that the matter has been resolved.

Swedish international Jansson, who limped out of Tuesday night’s friendly with Norway with a knee problem which is not thought to be serious, had already agreed and signed a three-year deal prior to Torino complaining to FIFA and will officially join Leeds on July 1.

Meanwhile, Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is confident that the signing of experienced MK Dons midfielder Darren Potter is a perfect fit for the Millers, set to complete further signings shortly, including ex-Fleetwood forward David Ball.

One-time Sheffield Wednesday schemer Potter, 32, has signed a two-year deal and worked with Millers No 2 Richie Barker at MK, who provided Warne with a glowing recommendation.

Warne said: “I want someone who can control the pace of the play and someone who will allow the front five or six to really attack. He is the perfect fit for me. He is an experienced professional who has played loads of games and he is a really good character.”