Kemar Roofe and Leeds United unfazed by Newcastle United threat

Midfielder Kemar Roofe insists Leeds United will not be intimidated by the Good Friday visit to Newcastle United.

A sell-out 52,000 crowd is expected for the clash between the sides sitting second and fifth in the Championship as the Magpies go in search of a first league double over the Yorkshire club in 15 years.

Newcastle are within touching distance of booking a return to the Premier League at the first attempt, but Roofe is adamant that Leeds will travel in confident mood.

“It is going to be a massive occasion, but it is just another game,” said the midfielder ahead of his first visit to St James’ Park. “We are going to do our best and we are confident in what we do, we can only look after ourselves.

“The game is 50-50. It is 11 versus 11 and they don’t have any more players than us. Friday is just another three points to push us on and cement that play-off place.”

Roofe netted his third goal for United since arriving last summer in a £3m deal from Oxford United as Preston North End were beaten 3-0 at Elland Road last weekend.

The victory means Garry Monk’s men remained five points above seventh-placed Fulham in the race for the play-offs and three in front of Sheffield Wednesday.

Defeats for Huddersfield Town and Reading also allowed Leeds to move to within a point of the Royals and two of the Terriers.

With the televised trip to the North East being followed by a home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Easter Monday, United will be hoping to have made further progress by this time next week.

“We have got the players to do it and we showed against Preston that, when we have got the ball and we are passing it around and attacking, we are one of the best in the league,” added Roofe, who was substituted towards the end of the win over Simon Grayson’s men.

“I didn’t want to come off (on Saturday) but I had to. With the weather – it was a hot day – there was a lot of running and also the ground was hard.

“I think with the combination of both, that is how I ended up with cramp.

“But that is all it was, just something that I couldn’t prevent and stop.”