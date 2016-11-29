Search

Key updates: Liverpool 2 Leeds United 0 - Origi and Woodburn down Whites

Divock Origi celebrates giving Liverpool the lead

Divock Origi celebrates giving Liverpool the lead

0
Have your say

Leeds United went out of the EFL Cup but gave a brave showing in a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield.

Recap the key moments in the game by looking though our interactive match-hub and get in touch with your thoughts on Twitter @YPSport.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team
Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page
Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport
Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport

Back to the top of the page