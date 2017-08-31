Lasogga and Cibicki set to join Leeds United on transfer deadline day

LEEDS UNITED look poised to strike on transfer deadline day with the Whites looking to land Hamburg forward Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Malmo’s Pawel Cibicki.

United have turned their attentions to Hamburg striker Lasogga after selling last season’s top goalscorer Chris Wood to Burnley for £15m and Leeds are hopeful of signing the 25-year-old on a season-long loan.

Lasogga’s parent club initially announced that a loan deal to Leeds was complete on Tuesday evening via their Twitter feed but the Bundesliga outfit removed the announcement overnight.

Negotiations between Leeds and Hamburg continue with United keen for the Germans to contribute a large proportion of the forward’s reported £50,000-a-week wages. Hamburg still expect Lasogga to join the Whites before the closure of the summer transfer window at 11pm tonight.

The striker flew into England with his family earlier this week with a view to meeting United director of football Victor Orta and then returned back to Hamburg last night.

A Hamburg spokesman told Sky Deutschland: “We were a bit premature (in making the announcement).

Cibicki was linked with a move to both Manchester United and Ajax earlier year after representing his country in the Euro Under-21s in Poland. Napoli, Celta Vigo and Real Betis were also all thought to be keen.

“But we assume the transfer will be completed by the end of the transfer period on Thursday.”

United – who handed a three-year deal to Stuart Dallas yesterday – have also been in talks with winger/striker Cibicki who missed training with Malmo on Thursday amid speculation the 23-year-old could join the Whites.

United are known to have taken a look at the versatile striker or winger who has been capped ten times by Sweden’s under-21s.

Reports in Sweden have suggested that the attacker could join Leeds in a deal worth £1.45m and Malmo’s sporting director Daniel Andersson told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen that Cibicki had missed training to have discussions with another team.

“He has gone to meet a club,” said Andersson.

Asked if the club was English, the sporting director said: “Feel free to speculate.”

Cibicki was linked with a move to both Manchester United and Ajax earlier year after representing his country in the Euro Under-21s in Poland. Napoli, Celta Vigo and Real Betis were also all thought to be keen.