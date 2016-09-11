Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 1: Derby winner Mooy would have been sent off in Bundesliga, admits David Wagner

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner accepted match-winner Aaron Mooy would have been sent off for his first-half tackle on Leeds skipper Liam Bridcutt had it happened in the Bundesliga.

Mooy’s brilliant long-range second-half effort secured Huddersfield a second straight victory over their derby rivals at Elland Road and a fifth league win of the season to keep them top of the table, four points clear of second-placed Barnsley.

But Leeds head coach Garry Monk was aggrieved the on-loan Manchester City midfielder was still on the pitch after his lunging studs-up challenge on Bridcutt in the 45th minute had earned him only a yellow card.

When asked for his own view on the challenge, Wagner said: “In England no red card. Germany, red card.

“But we are not in Germany, we are in England. This is what I’ve learned. This was a pretty hard, British challenge.

“It came too late, but I didn’t think for one second it would be a red card because I’ve been 10 months now in British football and I know, this was not okay, he was too late. Yellow.”

Monk said he could not understand how Mooy avoided a red card from referee Roger East.

“It was a horrendous tackle that he made,” Monk said. “Two-footed, off the ground, totally out of control.

“I don’t want to talk about referees. But if you see that and you can’t tell me that’s a sending off, I don’t know what is.”

Wagner, who revealed he considered resting Mooy as he looked tired in training on Friday following his two appearances in Australia’s World Cup qualifiers, celebrated his manager of the month award for August by guiding the club to their best-ever start in the modern era, eclipsing the four wins and two draws from their first six games at the start of the 1952/3 season.

“There is every reason to be surprised,” Wagner added. “I don’t know which team in this division can say they will start with 16 points after six games.

“But we have deserved every one of the 16 points and we said at the start of the season we would play every single game and give ourselves no limits and at the moment we have great togetherness and a very good working attitude, especially in the defence.

“I think it isn’t comfortable for the opponents against us at the moment.”

Huddersfield went close to adding to Mooy’s thumping drive late on through substitute Kasey Palmer’s curling effort and Rajiv van La Parra’s lob, which was well saved by Leeds goalkeeper Rob Green.

Monk now finds himself under increasing pressure just three months after replacing sacked predecessor Steve Evans.

Leeds have taken only one point from three home games this season and dropped into the relegation zone after one win and four defeats from their first six matches.

“I’m disappointed with the result, of course. We went out there with the intention of trying to grab the initiative but partly due to the way (Huddersfield) set up it became a bit of a nothing game.

“Not many chances for either team and not much goalmouth action for either team.

“The one mistake we made, not closing the ball down quickly enough, they shoot from distance and scored a goal and the irony of that is the player who scored should have been off the pitch.”

Monk, who said he had no regrets not including new signing Eunan O’Kane in his squad after just one training session, agreed the pressure was on to take all three points against fellow strugglers Blackburn at Elland Road on Tuesday.

“We have to get a real reaction now on Tuesday,” he added. “We need to take the three points, it’s as simple as that.

“It’s very important that we get this Elland Road monkey off our backs and get the three points.”