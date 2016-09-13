Leeds United 2 Blackburn Rovers 1 - Frustration over for Garry Monk after Whites land first win

GARRY MONK dedicated his first home win as Leeds head coach to the club’s fans after Kyle Bartley’s late header clinched his side a vital win against the Championship’s bottom club Blackburn.

Blackburn’s Marvin Emnes crashed home a 20-yard shot to cancel out fellow substitute Chris Wood’s second-half opener for Leeds before Bartley’s 86th-minute header secured Monk’s side their first home success of the season and left bottom club Blackburn winless.

Leeds's Stuart Dallas is brought down by Blackburn's Corry Evans. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Monk, who joked he needed a new suit after the torrential downpour at Elland Road, said: “I’m pleased for everyone involved. I’m pleased for the fans.

“We’ve been wanting to get them those three points a lot earlier and I felt we should have, maybe in the Birmingham game, but I’m very pleased for them.

“The support’s been great through this period, especially here. They’ve turned out in huge numbers and it was very pleasing to give them a performance and a win.

“I’m also pleased for my players and staff and everyone connected with the club because we’ve been working incredibly hard.

“We’ve had a frustrating few games here at Elland Road where we’ve been disappointed. The character tonight was excellent, that’s what stood out for me.

“As well as other things. Some good quality football, good style, the way we’ve played. Even without the ball I thought we were excellent.

“But the character shone through, that sheer will to win. It was right there to the very end.”

Blackburn boss Owen Coyle remained upbeat following his side’s fifth defeat of the season and felt they deserved something from the game.

The underfire Scot, the only manager in the Championship without a win this season, also questioned whether Leeds goalkeeper Rob Green should have been on the pitch when pulling off a brilliant double save to deny Emnes and Sam Gallagher in the 85th minute.

Green was booked by referee James Adcock after clattering into Blackburn striker Sam Gallagher in his bid to cut out a long ball over the top in the sixth minute. Both players had their heads bandaged.

“I’m keeping very calm because I witnessed the same performance you did at 1-0,” Coyle said.

“We picked ourselves up, scored a wonderful goal and had two fantastic chances to get in front and win the game.”

Coyle added: “(Rob Green) Has made two unbelievable saves at that point. Whether he should have been on the pitch, I think that’s a big debate.

“Five minutes into the game, not because he’s the last man, but for me, if that’s not endangering an opponent when I’ve got Sam Gallagher in my dressing room with stitches in his head, then I don’t know what is.

“It’s the little things that aren’t going our way and Rob’s still on the field to make two outstanding saves.”

Leeds United: Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Taylor, Bridcutt (Phillips 49), O’Kane (Mowatt 83), Sacko, Hernandez, Dallas, Antonsson (Wood 61). Subs Not Used: Cooper, Doukara, Silvestri, Coyle.

Booked: Green, Sacko, Ayling.

Goals: Wood 65, Bartley 86.

Blackburn Rovers: Steele, Lowe, Greer, Hoban (Lenihan 76), Williams, Conway, Akpan (Feeney 71), Evans, Marshall, Graham (Emnes 61), Gallagher. Subs Not Used: Byrne, Samuelsen, Guthrie, Raya.

Booked: Greer,Evans,Marshall.

Goals: Emnes 77.

Att: 19,009

Referee: James Adcock (Nottinghamshire).