Leeds United 2 Burton Albion 0: Latest from Elland Road

NEITHER side were unable to conjure a breakthrough in a goalless first-half at Elland Road, with visiting Burton Albion giving as good as they got against Leeds United.

United, who restored fit-again Pablo Hernandez to their starting line-up in place of midweek spot-kick hero Ronaldo Vieira in one of nine changes to the side who eliminated Norwich City in the EFL Cup, failed to bring their A-game to the table against competent visitors.

Leeds did manufacture a couple of moments of genuine danger with a blistering goalbound drive from Luke Ayling diverted by the knee of Jackson Irvine in the ninth minute and Ben Turner clearing in the nick of time after Hadi Sacko found space on the right, with his pullback blocked by Burton keeper Jon McLaughlin - but no home player could bundle in the rebound.

It was Burton, on their first ever competitive visit to Elland Road, who went closest to making the breakthrough nine minutes before the break when a swinging free-kick from Matt Palmer was headed against the top of his own bar by Whites captain Kyle Bartley, under pressure from Irvine.

On two minutes, Leeds were also handed a scare when Ben Turner’s header from a corner was cleared close to his own goalline by Eunan O’Kane, while Chris O’Grady bundled a half-chance wide.

Chris Wood broke the deadlock with an 83rd minute penalty before Doukara added a second late on.

Leeds United: Green; Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Taylor; O’Kane, Phillips; Sacko, Hernandez, Roofe; Wood. Substitutes unused: Silvestri, Cooper, Doukara, Vieira, Berardi, Antonsson, Mowatt.

Burton Albion: McLaughlin; Brayford, McFadzean, Turner, Dyer; Palmer, Irvine, Williamson, Akins; O’Grady, Ward. Substitutes unused: Mousinho, Bywater, Naylor, Choudhury, Miller, Beavon, Flanagan.

