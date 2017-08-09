Leeds United 4 Port Vale 1: Saiz is an instant hit as Leeds progress serenely

IN the first competitive fixture at Elland Road since owner Andrea Radrizzani ended 13 years of Leeds United living as tenants in their own city, Samuel Saiz looked right at home in the newly re-acquired surroundings.

The Spaniard netted a debut hat-trick to earn himself instant hero status as Thomas Christiansen’s own bow in LS11 ended with his side moving serenely into the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Samuel Saiz shows his delight at the final whistle. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Michael Tonge, one of two Elland Road old boys in the Port Vale line-up, had briefly threatened to ruin the housewarming party following the £17m summer buyback of the stadium with a first-half equaliser.

But, once the hosts hit their stride after the break, Leeds would not be denied a deserved place in tonight’s draw as those Premier League sides not competing in Europe this season enter the fray.

Saiz’s hat-trick was a fitting way to mark United’s first game in 4,662 days at an Elland Road whose deeds are in the club’s possession, a 2-1 loss to Burnley in November, 2004, having preceded the £8m sale to Manchester businessman Jacob Adler to stave off a financial crisis.

Radrizzani is the man to thank for that welcome turn of events and he has plenty of plans for the famous old stadium, not least a much-needed polish and re-styling to the outside.

On the pitch, Leeds are also looking to build on last season’s encouraging improvement and the early signs are positive.

After making light work of Bolton Wanderers on the opening weekend, a much changed United did a similar job on Michael Brown’s League Two Vale.

Saiz, even without becoming the first United debutant since Carl Shutt to net a hat-trick, was the standout performer.

His vision and ability to deliver an inch-perfect pass had already got the home fans in a 15,431 crowd on side before the Spaniard got on the scoresheet. Saiz, though, wasn’t alone in impressing for the hosts.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson also showed plenty of promise down the left flank on his own bow after joining from Manchester United.

Stuart Dallas was another to carry a threat along with hugely impressive substitute Ezgjan Alioski, while Caleb Ekuban netted his first goal for the club with a clinical finish.

The only concern, in fact, for Christiansen was how vulnerable his side looked in the air at times.

A makeshift back four featuring Conor Shaughnessy and Luke Ayling found the going tough, especially in a first half that saw Tonge equalise in the wake of two free headers for Vale deep inside the home penalty area.

That aside, though, it was a night of positives for a Leeds side featuring nine changes from the side that had beaten Bolton much more convincingly on Sunday than the 3-2 scoreline had suggested.

The opener came on 12 minutes, Dallas’ looping left-wing cross causing goalkeeper Robert Lainton sufficient problems for the ball to fly over his head and career against the post. Saiz was the first to react, the one-time Real Madrid youth player needing no further invitation as his first-time shot gave the unfortunate Lainton no chance to atone.

This and Leeds’ desire to get forward at every opportunity gave the visitors an uncomfortable opening half-hour only for Brown’s men to hit back via a familiar face. Tonge, like Brown someone who came in for his fair share of flack in a United shirt courtesy of his previous association with then manager Neil Warnock, levelled with a deft finish.

Not for the first time a high ball into the home penalty area exposed Leeds’ aerial struggles, Anton Forrester and Billy Reeves helping a long throw from Gavin Gunning into the path of Tonge and he did the rest from six yards.

Ezgjan Alioski’s introduction from the bench proved pivotal in the hosts regaining control – and it was that man Saiz who made the breakthrough by skipping round the Vale goalkeeper and rolling the ball into an empty net.

That came on the hour and the tie was effectively over just two minutes later courtesy of a thunderous shot from Saiz.

Ekuban then got in on the act with a tidy finish of his own before Vale’s misery was capped by a red card for Gunning following a reckless challenge on Alioski.

It was a fitting way to mark Elland Road’s first game under United’s ownership since 2004, on an afternoon when Vale captain Danny Pugh, now 34, had been in the home ranks – an indication of just how long the club has had to wait before claiming their home.

Leeds United: Wiedwald; Anita, Ayling (Gomes 70), Shaughnessy, Borthwick-Jackson; Vieira, Klich (Bridcutt 57); Sacko (Alioski 57), Saiz, Dallas; Ekuban. Unused substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Wood, Hernandez, Phillips.

Port Vale: Lainton (Hornby 46); Davis, Smith, Kay, Gunning; Reeves, Tonge, Pugh (Harness 80), Turner; Pyke, Forrester (Pope 62). Unused substitutes: Gibbons, de Freitas, Calverley, Whitfield.

Referee: P Bankes (Merseyside).