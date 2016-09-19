Leeds United ‘admit’ McCormack ‘bung’ charge - Cellino awaits verdict

A FOOTBALL Association disciplinary commission is weighing up evidence against Massimo Cellino and Leeds United in the case of Ross McCormack’s transfer to Fulham after a two-day hearing in London last week.

The commission heard arguments from Leeds and the FA at Wembley on Thursday and Friday following the governing body’s decision to charge United and Cellino over McCormack’s £10.75m switch to Craven Cottage in July 2014.

Leeds are accused of breaking agent regulations by agreeing to finance a payment of £185,000 to an unlicensed advisor of McCormack’s, Barry Hughes, during the multi-million deal.

Cellino was charged with a separate breach of FA rules over his role in the transfer - one of the first concluded after his takeover of Leeds in April 2014.

United were expected to fight the charge against them but it is understood that the club have pleaded guilty to the offence and are likely to face a fine.

Cellino, however, denied the charge brought against him personally and contested it during the hearing at Wembley.

A verdict from the FA could be announced as early as this week.

The case relates to a six-figure sum which the FA claims Leeds agreed to pay to Hughes via McCormack’s licensed agent, Derek Day.

Hughes, a Glasgow businessman, is not licensed by the FA and the governing body’s rules forbid payments to unlicensed third parties during transfer deals.

Day was charged with a breach of agent regulations. McCormack, who now plays for Aston Villa, is not accused of any wrongdoing.