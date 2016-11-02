Leeds United attracts first capacity crowd for six years

Elland Road will see its first capacity crowd in almost six years this month after tickets for Leeds United’s forthcoming clash with Newcastle United sold out.

Leeds announced this morning that all remaining general admission tickets for the Championship fixture on November 20 had gone following a surge of interest in the past 72 hours.

The Elland Road crowd looks on as Pablo Hernandez buries the second goal in Leeds United's 2-1 win over Barnsley.

Sales rose rapidly from around 29,000 on Monday morning to the brink of a sell-out last night, guaranteeing Leeds their highest attendance since an FA Cup third-round replay against Arsenal in 2011, a tie which drew in 38,232.

United have not recorded a capacity sell-out for a league fixture since the dramatic meeting with Bristol Rovers in 2010 which secured promotion from League One at the third attempt.

The crowd against Newcastle will exceed this season’s highest to date - 28,514 for a 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town in September - and is vastly higher than Elland Road’s average attendance of under 24,000. Sales have risen despite Sky Sports’s decision to televise the meeting with Rafael Benitez’s side.