Leeds United captain in line for return against Newcastle United - explosive winger also available

Captain Liam Bridcutt and winger Hadi Sacko will both be fit for Leeds United to face Newcastle United in Good Friday evening's Championship trip to St James' Park.

Sacko and Bridcutt both picked up knocks in the recent 1-0 loss at Reading with Sacko injuring his ankle and Bridcutt encountering a problem with his Achilles.

Hadi Sacko spins inside for Leeds United

Bridcutt still played in the subsequent 2-0 loss at Brentford but was substituted after 72 minutes and then missed Saturday's home win against Preston because of his Achilles knock.

Sacko has missed both of United's last two games with his ankle problem but head coach Garry Monk revealed at his Wednesday afternoon press conference that both players would be in contention to return to action at St James' Park.

The pair's return leaves young left back Tyler Denton and no 2 goalkeeper Marco Silvestri as United's only injuries with that duo having both suffered injuries to their knee.

Liam Cooper also remains suspended with the centre-back serving the third game of his six-game ban for stamping on Reading's Reece Oxford.

"Hadi Sacko and Liam Bridcutt will be back in the squad so that's good news," said Monk.

"The only injuries are Tyler Denton is still out and obviously Marco Silvestri - as I spoke about last week - has suffered a small ligament problem with his knee."

Speaking about Bridcutt's problem in the aftermath of Saturday's 3-0 victory at home to Preston North End, Monk said: "Liam picked up a knock on his Achilles in the Reading game,

“He played with it against Brentford but he wasn’t quite right and wasn’t ready (to face Preston).

“I don’t think it’s serious and it’s soreness more than anything, not a complete injury.

"But at this stage you need players who can give 100 per cent and push themselves physically and Liam wasn’t able to do that.”