Leeds United captain Liam Cooper shakes off injury for Brentford trip - but pair miss out

Liam Cooper will be back available for Leeds United's Championship trip to Brentford on Saturday

Centre-back Cooper suffered a dead leg in the recent 2-1 loss at home to Sheffield United and missed Tuesday night's 2-1 defeat at home to Derby County.

Everton loanee Matthew Pennington partnered Pontus Jansson at the heart of the Whites defence.

But Cooper will return to the Leeds squad for Saturday's clash at Griffin Park for which full-back Gaetano Berardi and midfielder Kalvin Phillips will be back from suspension.

Striker Caleb Ekuban and left back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson will be the only Whites absentees.

Ekuban, though, will play no part after only recently returning to training following an operation to correct a broken bone in his foot while Manchester United loanee Borthwick-Jackson remains out with an ankle injury.

Speaking about Cooper, Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen said: "It's important to have him back.

"He is our captain in the team and it's important in the defensive line to have him back.

"But we will see tomorrow the first XI."

Asked if Ekuban might be ready to feature after the forthcoming international break, Christiansen added: "I believe he will have possibilities because he will have had another two weeks."