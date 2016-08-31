Leeds United close in on Bournemouth midfielder Eunan O’Kane

LEEDS UNITED are reportedly closing in on the signature of Bournemouth’s Republic Of Ireland international midfielder Eunan O’Kane.

Sky sources are reporting a permanent deal to have already been completed but the move has not been confirmed by either club.

The Whites were linked with a move for the 26-year-old earlier this summer but the Cherries and Whites were some distance away from agreeing a fee.

United were then linked with a loan move for the midfielder on the morning of transfer deadline day and that move looked to have stalled several hours later.

But United are thought to have returned with a new bid for the 5ft 6ins midfielder with United working to seal his signature before the close of FIFA’s summer transfer window at 11pm this evening.

It is believed Leeds are looking to sign O’Kane permanently and not just on loan.

