Leeds United close to first summer signing in Mateusz Klich

LEEDS UNITED are close to sealing their first new signing of the summer after agreeing a deal with FC Twente for Polish midfielder Mateusz Klich.

It is understood Klich is currently undergoing a medical with the Elland Road club after flying into Leeds from Krakow this morning.

Charlie Taylor, in action for Leeds against Fulham last season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

United are ready to meet Twente’s valuation of him, clearing the way for the Poland international to complete a move ahead of the start of pre-season training. He has agreed personal terms and is set to put pen to paper in the next 24 hours.

Klich is high on United’s list of targets and Leeds are attempting to finalise a number of deals following the appointment of Thomas Christiansen as their new head last week.

The former Wolfsburg player - capped 10 times by Poland - is 12 months into a three-year deal at Twente but was widely expected to leave the Dutch side amid serious interest in him.

Klich was a regular in Twente’s starting line-up last season, helping them finish seventh in the Eredivisie table and chipping in with eight goals and six assists.

His representatives, SEG, declined to comment on his future, but sources at Leeds have confirmed Klich has started a medical after travelling from Poland.

The 27-year-old is expected to command a seven-figure fee in the region of £1.5m. United faced competition from other European clubs, alerted to Klich by his strong season in Holland, but Leeds seem confident of forcing the transfer through.

Burnley, meanwhile, look increasingly likely to win the battle to sign Charlie Taylor following West Bromwich Albion’s failure to agree a fee for the Leeds United defender

West Brom have backed off from a deal for Taylor after several weeks of discussions with Leeds ended in stalemate over the left-back’s valuation.

Albion are understood to be willing to pay around £5m but United believe they could earn a higher sum if a decision on compensation is set by a tribunal.

Taylor is out of contract at Elland Road but under the age of 24, entitling Leeds to a fee from any club who sign him.