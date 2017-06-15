Leeds United confirm appointment of former APOEL boss Thomas Christiansen

Leeds United have confirmed the appointment of former APOEL boss Thomas Christiansen as the head coach at Elland Road.

United finalised a deal with Christiansen on Wednesday as he agreed to replace Garry Monk who resigned three weeks ago.

Christiansen won the Cypriot First Division with APOEL last season and also guided the club to the last 16 of the Europa League.

But APOEL chose not to renew Christiansen’s 12-month contract and released the 44-year-old in the wake of a defeat to Apollon Limassol in the national cup final.

Christiansen’s previous management job was a two-year stint at another Cypriot club, AEK Larnaca, between 2014 and 2016.

Leeds managing director Angus Kinnear said the announcement brought to an end a "thorough and extensive search" which brought a "huge level of interest from all over the football world."

Kinnear said: “We wanted to appoint someone who can help us create a winning culture at the club and unite everyone connected with Leeds United, from the players to the supporters, ultimately taking the club back to where we all feel we belong.

“Thomas was someone who had been on our radar from the very early stages of the process and quickly established himself as the outstanding candidate. We are confident we have found a man with who can work with us to take the club to the next level as we look to be compete for promotion.”

Radrizzani interviewed Christiansen in Spain last week, the country the former striker represented early in his playing career.

Christiansen - Denmark-born but capped by Spain twice in 1993 - enjoyed a lengthy career as a striker, starting out at Barcelona before moving to Villarreal, Racing Santander and Hannover.