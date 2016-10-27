Leeds United defender Lewie Coyle OUT for up to 12 weeks

LEEDS UNITED right back Lewie Coyle is facing “six to 12 weeks” out with a knee injury while winger Stuart Dallas is still only “50-50” to make Saturday’s Championship home clash with Burton Albion.

Coyle injured his knee towards the end of Tuesday night’s EFL Cup tie with Norwich City and hobbled off with United having used all three substitutes.

And now the full back is facing a long period on the sidelines with the 21-year-old having damaged his medial ligament.

Leeds could also still be without Northern Ireland international winger Dallas who is rated “50-50” to re-appear from a recent calf injury this weekend, but no 10 Pablo Hernandez is definitely back in contention to feature having recovered from his dead leg.

Whites captain Liam Bridcutt remains a longer term injury absentee with a foot injury but United’s skipper is expected to be back running on grass during the international break.

Speaking about the longer term injury to Coyle, head coach Garry Monk admitted: “I’m really disappointed for Lewie.

“Obviously it’s a knee injury which was all there for everyone to see and Lewie is the type when he stays down - he’s a tough boy - that something must be wrong.

“He tried to get back up and tried to get back on the pitch but you knew with the communications with the physios that the decision was very clear - bring him off and let’s not take any risk with him.

“It’s a knee injury, it’s his medial ligament so we’re hoping not too long but it can be anything from probably six to 12 weeks.

“We are hoping it’s at the lower spectrum of that but until he’s a couple of weeks into his rehab we won’t know exactly in terms of weeks or a exactly a deadline of where we are looking for him to come back.

“But it’s obviously disappointing because he’s a talent, another young talent at the club.

“He’s been great since day one since I have come in here - he works very hard, he’s got a great attitude, no problems whatsoever and it’s obviously disappointing for him, and for us, that he’s going to be out for that period of time.”

Assessing the condition of Hernandez and Dallas, Monk revealed: “Pablo is for sure in contention for the weekend and Stuey is back out on the pitches but we have to look again and he’s 50-50 I would say for the weekend to be honest whether to risk or not.

“It’s 50-50 for Stu but Pablo is definitely back in contention.”