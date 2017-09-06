Leeds United director Kinnear hails fans’ loyalty after club sees a ‘remarkable’ 40 per cent rise in season tickets

Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has hailed the ‘remarkable’ loyalty of the club’s fanbase after season-ticket sales passed 20,000 – a rise of 40 per cent on last term.

United’s yearly ticket sales have smashed past last season’s figure of 14,000 and established a new club record in the second tier.

Kinnear said: “We just want to say a huge thank you to the supporters who have committed their hard-earned money to support their team.

“To see season ticket growth of over 40 per cent is remarkable and a testimony to our fans unrivalled loyalty.

“Average attendances are up and we are expecting crowds of well over 30,000 for our games against Burton Albion and Birmingham City at Elland Road, in the next week.”

Hull City head coach Leonid Slutsky believes that late window signings Nouha Dicko, Jackson Irvine and Fikayo Tomori will all make a positive impact after joining the club late last month.

The trio are eyeing debuts in tomorrow night’s game at Derby County after joining the club, with fellow August signings Stephen Kingsley and Jon Toral both involved for the first time in the 4-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on August 25.

Slutsky said: “Dicko has some very specific qualities, and so we have to play on his strengths.

“We understand how he can play and as a coach, my target now is to show his strengths.

“Irvine is a versatile midfielder who can play as a number ten or as a number eight. For Burton Albion he played closer to the attack, but for his national team he plays closer to the defence.

“He had unbelievable statistics for Burton last season with ten goals and I am sure his quality will be very good for us.

“Tomori is a very good player with very good potential. He is ready to play and I know that Antonio Conte (Chelsea manager) has a very high opinion about him. I am sure he will be a very good player for us this season.”

Meanwhile, Barnsley have confirmed that Mark Burton, the club’s head of academy coaching, has left the club in order ‘to pursue other interests’.

During his time at Oakwell, Burton had overseen the development of a number of talents over several years, including John Stones, Mason Holgate and James Bree.