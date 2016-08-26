Leeds United: EFL Cup hero Tyler Denton seals new three-year deal at Elland Road

LEEDS UNITED left-back Tyler Denton has signed a new three-year contract with the Elland Road club.

The 20-year-old from Dewsbury scored the winner on his full debut in Tuesday night’s 1-0 EFL Cup victory at Luton Town and is a graduate of the Leeds United Academy.

Denton had been under contract until next summer but has put pen to paper on fresh terms that will keep him at Elland Road until at least 2019.

Reflecting on his new deal, Denton said: “I signed a one-year deal at the start of the season and it was an incentive to do better things and keep trying to impress the gaffer.

“This new contract now gives me a stable footing and gives me something to build on.

“I don’t want Tuesday night to be the be all and end all – I want to carry on doing good things for Leeds United. The experience on Tuesday will do me good but the hard work starts now.

“My next chance will come when it comes. I’ve got great trust in Charlie (Taylor) as he’s a great player, but I’ll be prepared if my chance comes.”

Denton added: “This week could possibly be the best week of my life. I’m so grateful to the gaffer and his coaching staff for trusting me for my debut. To score was a dream come true and this just tops it off.”