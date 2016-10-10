Leeds United: FA hit Monk with one-game touchline ban

The Football Association has confirmed that Leeds United head coach Garry Monk will serve a one-game touchline ban at Derby County on Saturday as punishment for his sending-off at Bristol City last month.

Monk accepted the suspension and a fine of £2,000 after admitting a misconduct charge brought against him following a tetchy end to Leeds’ 1-0 defeat at Ashton Gate on September 27.

The United boss was sent to the stands in the closing minutes of that game and was accused of using “abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official.” Monk is understood to have sworn at referee Keith Stroud and called him “a disgrace”.

Monk will now watch Saturday’s Championship match at Derby from the stands, although the rules governing touchline bans still allow him to communicate with his backroom staff during the game.

Assistant boss Pep Clotet is currently in Spain awaiting the birth of his child but he is expected to return in time for the trip to Pride Park and will occupy the technical area alongside first-team coach James Beattie.