Leeds United fans take it easy on returning Monk

GARRY MONK was subjected to predictable but by and large low key ‘abuse’ on his return to Elland Road for Sunday afternoon’s Championship clash between Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

Former Whites head coach Monk was returning to his former stomping ground for the first time since leaving United back in May with the 38-year-old now in charge of Boro.

At a packed Elland Road, the former Whites head coach was subjected to a few boos prior to kick-off and a chorus of chants from the South Stand in particular.

A cordial handshake between Monk and his opposite number Thomas Christiansen was followed by a few more derogatory chants before a packed Elland Road settled down in readiness for United’s first clash after the international break.