Leeds United fans under FA investigation over missile-throwing

The Football Association is investigating incidents of object-throwing during Leeds United’s 2-1 win over Middlesbrough yesterday.

The FA’s disciplinary department plans to write to Leeds to ask for the club’s observations after flagpoles were aimed at one of referee Keith Stroud’s assistants and a number of Middlesbrough players during the second half at Elland Road.

The linesman was the target of missiles thrown from the South Stand after controversially awarding Middlesbrough a penalty which Britt Assombalonga converted in the 77th minute.

The spot-kick was given for a trip by Leeds defender Luke Ayling on Daniel Ayala, despite replays showing an initial foul by Ayala inside United’s box.

Leeds had distributed thousands of flags in the North and South Stands before kick-off as part of an initiative to raise the atmosphere at Elland Road on the back of seven defeats in nine games.

A heated occasion, in which former Leeds head coach and Boro manager Garry Monk was taunted by the crowd, saw eight bookings and a number of flashpoints including an alleged elbow by Ayala on United left-back Gaetano Berardi in the final minutes of normal time.

The clash was seen by Stroud who issued no punishment to Ayala at the time, preventing the FA from taking any retrospective action against the Boro defender.