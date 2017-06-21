Leeds United head to Bolton Wanderers for live TV game on opening weekend of 2017-18 season

Leeds United will start the new Championship season with a televised game away at newly promoted Bolton Wanderers.

Thomas Christiansen’s first competitive clash as United head coach takes place at the Macron Stadium at 4.30pm on Sunday, August 6 after being selected for a live broadcast by Sky Sports.

The Football League’s 2017-18 fixture list, which was published this morning, sees Leeds contest their first home match against Simon Grayson’s Preston North End on Saturday, August 12.

Full Leeds United 2017-18 fixture list HERE

United face a challenging tricky month with a midweek home meeting with Fulham (August 15) followed by trips to Sunderland (August 19) and Nottingham Forest (August 26) before the first international break.

Garry Monk’s return to Elland Road as Middlesbrough manager - his first appearance at the ground since quitting as Leeds head coach - is scheduled for November 18 while United’s Yorkshire derbies against Sheffield Wednesday take place at Hillsborough on September 30 and Elland Road on March 17.

League One champions Sheffield United come to West Yorkshire on October 28 with the return fixture at Bramall Lane organised for February 10.

Current promotion favourites Aston Villa visit Elland Road on December 2 and host United at Villa Park on April 14.

The Christmas fixtures will send Leeds to Burton Albion on Boxing Day, prior to a home clash with Forest on New Year’s Day.

The club face Bolton at home (March 31) and Fulham away (April 2) in the space of three days over the Easter weekend.

United, meanwhile, will finish their campaign with a meeting with Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road.