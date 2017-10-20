Leeds United Jury: Fragile Whites looking for a red-letter day at Ashton Gate

Leeds United fans give their Yorkshire Evening Post jury predictions for the Whites’ SkyBet Championship game at Bristol City.

DAVID WATKINS

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas and Pablo Hernandez. PIC: Tony Johnson.

Leeds travel to high-flying Bristol City in fragile state; defeat will have folk questioning what more needs to change.

A win, against a form side, would settle the nerves and hopefully start another good run.

Recent memories of Ashton Gate are not great; last season we lost 1 -0 in a tight game and Garry Monk was ‘sent off’.

The year before we were coasting 2-0 with minutes to go and contrived to scrape a draw.

I’m hoping for more changes from Thomas Christiansen this week and surely calls for a return for Stuart Dallas and Ronaldo Vieira cannot be ignored while Andy Lonergan did more than enough to retain his place. Bristol are attack minded; the third-highest scorers with the second-best goals difference.

That may help, as it might allow us the space we’ve been denied by the more defensive teams we’ve faced of late.

But until we see signs of improvement, I have to assume the worst.

Prediction: Bristol City 2 Leeds United 1.

GARY NEWBOULD

After three successive Championship defeats on the bounce, United take the long trip to take on Bristol City.

The red half of Bristol are bang in form, currently standing fourth, having lost only one of their opening dozen league fixtures. Most of the loyal hordes will be hoping for a change of tactics supported by a change of personnel with legitimate claims for Ronaldo Vieira to be brought out of the wilderness to strengthen the midfield.

And Stuart Dallas should also be given a starting berth as he contributes all over the pitch almost without fail.

There have been plenty of good words of intent on social media this week from Whites’ players. These good intentions need to be supported by actions from those same players out on the pitch.

Taking on the Reds in their own back yard will be a stern test during the sternest test to date in Thomas Christiansen’s reign at Elland Road.

We don’t do nil-nils, especially away from home, but I’m still expecting a draw to be the outcome.

Prediction: Bristol City 1 Leeds United 1.

KEITH INGHAM

With three defeats behind them it is time the players start to stand up and be counted as the travelling supporters deserve an improved performance on Saturday at Bristol City.

Players have an obligation to those who give up their time and money to follow their team.

Presently it can still be classed as a ‘blip’; the team is only four points away from second-placed Cardiff City.

You can’t put your finger on one thing that is wrong; it’s a culmination of a lack of confidence and key players just not performing as they were in the impressive start to the Championship.

Thomas Christainsen has changed the goalkeeper already so he may decide to have a look at the defence and midfield for the game against the impressive Reds, who sit in fourth in the Championship.

Four players who might be considered are Matthew Pennington, Vurnon Anita, Ronaldo Vieira and Stuart Dallas. The players I’d consider dropping are Pontus Jansson, Kalvin Phillips and Pabloe Hernandez.

Christainsen may also be tempted to give either Pawel Cibicki or Kemar Roofe a forward role alongside either Jay0Roy Grot or Pierre-Michel Lasogga. Well, I hope he is!

Apart from last season, Leeds have a pretty decent record at Ashton Gate and I expect at least a point from the game.

A win would be a very welcome bonus.

Precition: Bristol City 1 Leeds United 1.

MIKE GILL

Bristol City v Leeds United is going to be an especially tough challenge after our recent disappointments.

Let us hope that the performance against Reading was an event that will prove to be a watershed event in United’s season. All seem to agree that the current formation and tactics are no longer working at home – or away.

With the introduction of goalkeeper Andy Lonergan and the first-choice back-four available, I feel that the defence will sort itself out.

The problems are in midfield and attack.

Most worrying being a lack of goals from a side that was scoring at will.

Eunan O’Kane and Samuel Saiz deserve selection which leaves four places up for grabs.

An extra holding midfielder in Ronaldo Vieira would be a popular choice, among the fans I talk to at least.

Starting with Pablo Hernandez would be a luxury for a game like this so I would add Stuart Dallas, Kalvin Phillips and Pierre-Michel Lasogga to the mix.

Prediction: Bristol City 1 Leeds United 1.

MATTHEW EVANS

United’s Jekyll-and-Hyde start to the season has sparked fierce debate about whether this is a poor team that was playing above itself or a good team that is now underperforming.

Optimistic Leeds fans take the latter view while the pessimists suggest the former. The truth is that none of us know for sure. What we do know is that the club appears very clearly to be being run in a way that is a world apart from previous eras and both Andrea Radrizzani and Thomas Christiansen deserve our patience in spades.

Three losses don’t add up to a crisis and, just as we weren’t promoted at the end of August, so we shouldn’t panic in October. A reality check is needed: we are firmly in the hunt, we haven’t become a bad side overnight and we have made several statements of intent this year that our owners will want to see through.

A win at Bristol City and the losing run stops. Let’s hope the whining does too.

Prediction: Bristol City 1 Leeds United 2.