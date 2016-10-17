Leeds United keeper out ‘til Christmas after hand surgery

Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has undergone surgery on a broken hand.

The 19-year-old tweeted a photograph of his left arm in a cast after being sent for an operation on an injury suffered by him in a development-squad meeting with Charlton Athletic last month.

Peacock-Farrell, who agreed a new two-year contract with Leeds in the summer, missed United’s recent Under-23 games against Bolton Wanderers and Hull City and is now starting a spell of rehabilitation. He is expected to make his comeback around Christmas.

Writing on Twitter, the youngster wrote: “Operation done, cast put on, time to get better and get back to playing football.”

Peacock-Farrell came to prominence last season by featuring in United’s matchday squads and making his first-team debut at home to Queens Park Rangers in April.

He extended his stay at Elland Road following protracted negotiations with Leeds but he has been limited to development-squad opportunities this season, behind first-choice keeper Rob Green and second-choice Marco Silvestri.