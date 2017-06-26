Leeds United Ladies return - Leeds Ladies FC teams up with Elland Road club again

Leeds Ladies FC is set to be known as Leeds United Ladies once again from next season after the women's team announced it is rejoining it partnership with the Elland Road club.

The side, who play in the Women’s Premier League Northern Division One, have 'joined forces' with the Whites again and will play their home games at Wheatley Park Stadium, Garforth and two fixtures per season at Elland Road.

Leeds United Ladies first team will also train at Thorp Arch and wear the same kit as the men’s first team.

The split of Leeds United Ladies from the Elland Road club began in 2005, when funding was reduced, and access to Thorp Arch was removed in 2006. Since then, the Ladies team, known as Leeds Ladies FC, survived on sponsorship deals.

Leeds United Managing Director Angus Kinnear said: “We are pleased to welcome Leeds United Ladies back into our family, the women’s game is growing in popularity and rightly so, there are some very talented female players in this region and across the country.

“It is important that the club is represented in the leagues and we hope this move will encourage more young girls to get involved in football.”

Lee Townend, Chairman of Leeds United Ladies, commented: “I am so proud to be part of the re-integration of Leeds Ladies into Leeds United.

“A unified Leeds Ladies team means that not only does the city have a women’s team who will represent them and wear the badge with pride but a team which girls and the young female football players of Leeds can look up to and emulate.

“I am looking forward to working closely with Angus and the team of directors over the coming seasons to realise the vision of Leeds United Ladies FC. We thank our committee along with Andrea and the team at LUFC for working hard to make this happen.”

Leeds United Ladies will be holding open trials on the 1st and 2nd of July for senior (open age) at 12.30pm and an open day for juniors aged 13+ is 1st and 2nd July at 9.00am, both being held at Batley Sports and Tennis Centre.