Leeds United mourn the death of title-winning goalkeeper Gary Sprake

Leeds United are tonight mourning the death of their former goalkeeper Gary Sprake.

The Welshman, who also played for Birmingham City and was capped 37 times by Wales, has died at the age of 71.

Sprake was a prominent member of Don Revie’s revered squad at Elland Road, joining Leeds as an apprentice in 1960 before turning professional in 1962.

His appearances for the club totalled 508 and his honours included the first and second division titles, the League Cup and and Fairs Cup.

After a long spell as first choice, Sprake eventually lost his place to David Harvey and was sold to Birmingham City for £100,000 in 1973. That fee represented a world-record for a goalkeeper at the time.

Speaking to the YEP today, former United team-mate Eddie Gray said: “For me, he was as good as almost any goalkeeper I’ve seen. He was unbelievably talented, really he was.”

Sprake’s relationship with Revie and many members of Revie’s squad soured in the years after his departure from Elland Road, owing to Sprake’s involvement into a newspaper investigation which made allegations of match-fixing against United’s legendary manager.

Leeds will hold a minute’s applause in memory of Sprake before Tuesday’s League Cup tie against Norwich City at Elland Road.

A statement from the club read: “It is with immense sadness that Leeds United learnt of the passing of former goalkeeper Gary Sprake at the age of 71.

“All the players, management, and staff at Leeds United sends its condolences and support to the Sprake family at this difficult time.﻿﻿”