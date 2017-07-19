Leeds United pen loan deal for precocious Everton talent

Leeds United have completed the signing of Everton defender Matthew Pennington on a season long loan.

Pennington has accepted to a year-long stay at Elland Road and began working with Thomas Christiansen’s side this morning having arrived at the team hotel in Fugen yesterday.

Leeds beat off strong interest from Hull City to land the 22-year-old, securing an addition in a key area of Christiansen’s squad.

The talented youngster’s time at Goodison Park has offered occasional first-team opportunities and he played and scored in a Merseyside derby against Liverpool last season.

But Koeman was willing to move him out on loan with his chances likely to be limited next term following the £25million signing of Michael Keane from Burnley.

The move is the fourth loan of Pennington’s career following prior spells with Tranmere Rovers, Coventry City and Walsall.