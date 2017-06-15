Leeds United poised to appoint former APOEL boss Thomas Christiansen

Leeds United are poised to appoint former APOEL boss Thomas Christiansen as their new manager.

United are understood to be finalising a deal with Christiansen in the next 24 hours, securing their replacement for Garry Monk after a three-week search.

Christiansen was approached for talks by United owner Andrea Radrizzani after winning the Cypriot First Division with APOEL last season.

The 44-year-old, whose playing career started at Barcelona, also guided the club to the last 16 of the Europa League.

But APOEL chose not to renew Christiansen’s 12-month contract and released him in the wake of a defeat to Apollon Limassol in the national cup final.

Christiansen’s previous management job was a two-year stint at another Cypriot club, AEK Larnaca, between 2014 and 2016.

Radrizzani interviewed Christiansen in Spain last week, the country the former striker represented early in his playing career.

Leeds are now in the process of arranging the terms of his contract with a view to confirming Christiansen’s arrival before the weekend.

Christiansen - Denmark-born but capped by Spain twice in 1993 - enjoyed a lengthy career as a striker, starting out at Barcelona before moving to Villarreal, Racing Santander and Hannover.