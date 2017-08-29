Leeds United poised to sign Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga on season-long loan

Have your say

LEEDS United are poised to sign Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga on a season-long loan.

The Whites have been tracking 25-year-old Lasogga all summer but the striker’s reported £50,000-a-week wages had proved a stumbling block to a move to Elland Road.

Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

United were not prepared to blow apart their wage structure which had Chris Wood as the club’s top earner on around £15,000-a-week before his £15m sale to Burnley.

But Leeds have reportedly agreed a deal to take the German forward on a season-long loan as the club look to strengthen their options upfront following Wood’s switch to Turf Moor.

Hamburg had been keen to move Lasogga on before the closure of the summer transfer window at 11pm on Thursday evening.

The German subsequently flew into England and was set to meet with United director of football Victor Orta about a move to Elland Road.

Samuel Saiz

Leeds are yet to confirm Lasogga’s signature - or if any deal is with a view to a permanent deal - but reports in Germany suggest that the season-long loan is done.

Orta has already proved particularly instrumental in pulling the strings to recruit new star no10 Samuel Saiz to join the Whites from Huesca earlier this summer.

Orta has also looked at 23-year-old Malmo winger/striker Pawel Cibicki and the Swede remains another potential signing ahead of Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

Leeds and Orta also took a look at Norwich City striker Nelson Oliveira but United decided to focus their attentions elsewhere.

Premier League trio Dwight Gayle, Danny Ings and Nahki Wells are also not being considered, despite false reports elsewhere.