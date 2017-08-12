Leeds United ratings: Opening day hero Kalvin Phillips fails to back up against Preston North End

Have your say

Leeds United were held to a goalless draw in their first home league match of the season.

Felix Wiedwald - An odd afternoon which passed without him making a save of note. 6/10

Luke Ayling - Strong and aggressive in the tackle, which he needed to be until Pearson got sent off. Attacked with his usual abandon. 8/10

Pontus Jansson - Overplayed on occasions but good to see him back and he fought hard with a tireless forward in Jordan Hugill. 7/10

Liam Cooper - There were moments when Leeds became stretched but given the possession Preston had for an hour, Christiansen’s defence did well. 7/10

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson - It took the red card to release the shackles on him and he came up with some delicious crosses from the left. 7/10

Eunan O’Kane - Bested by the likes of Johnson and Browne, and Pearson’s dismissal was a big bonus from the right time. 6/10

Kalvin Phillips - Starred at Bolton last Sunday but found the going tough against Preston’s physical and energetic midfield. 5/10

Kemar Roofe - He and Alioski were forced to swap wings early on and Preston’s better spells stopped him from exerting much influence. 5/10

Pablo Hernandez - Hit and miss. Slipped Wood in for United;s big chance but some of his decision making was poor. 6/10

Gianni Alioski - The space and time given to him by Port Vale on Wednesday wasn’t there and his attempts to crack Preston came unstuck against a belligerent defence. 6/10

Chris Wood - Would have expected to tuck away his one-on-one but Maxwell pulled off a top save. 6/10

Substitutes:

Samuel Saiz (for Roofe, 61) - On the ball constantly and tried to find a way through but Preston remained compact and resilient. 6/10

Ronaldo Vieira (for Phillips, 61) - Much more free to play with Pearson off down the tunnel. Kept the pressure on. 6/10

Stuart Dallas (for Borthwick-Jackson, 82) - A last throw of the dice which didn’t come off. 5/10