Leeds United receive welcome Vieira news

RONALDO VIEIRA is back in the match-day squad for Leeds United’s Championship trip to Bristol City on Saturday with the teenage midfielder having recovered from a knee injury.

With Vieira returning, striker Caleb Ekuban will be head coach Thomas Christiansen’s only injury concern for the weekend clash at Ashton Gate.

Vieira failed to make the bench for last weekend’s 1-0 loss at home to Reading, after which Christiansen revealed that the 19-year-old had been missing after recovering from a knee injury.

But the teenager has benefited from a full week’s training at Thorp Arch, leaving Ekuban as the only absentee as the striker continues to recover from surgery to correct a broken bone in his foot.

Asked how his squad was looking fitness-wise, Christiansen said: “Perfect. Only Caleb is out and the rest are available.”

Providing an update on the situation with Vieira, Christiansen added: “He is in the squad.

“As I mentioned last time when I got the question as to why he wasn’t playing, it was because he came from an injury where he only trained for two days.

“This time he has had the whole week with the team and he is in the squad for the game tomorrow.”

Ekuban, meanwhile, has been missing since breaking a bone in his foot during the second half of a 2-0 win at Sunderland on August 19.

Asked about the striker last week, Christiansen said: “He’s getting much closer. He’s already gone out on runs and we’re on the last steps for him to join in with the group.”